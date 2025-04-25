FIXES

🔸 Update the Infernal Flame Vitrine to have its order based on infernal_flame to fix wrong order of torches after the coven update.

🔸 Fix treasure coffins being fully invisible in the Grave Robber's Hero Shrine encounter

🔸 Fixed controller prompts to be correct on difficulty selection

🔸 Fixed a null reference that resulted in a weird black artifact on the UI

🔸 Fixed an infinite loading issue when embarking with path switching panel open