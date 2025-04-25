FIXES
🔸 Update the Infernal Flame Vitrine to have its order based on infernal_flame to fix wrong order of torches after the coven update.
🔸 Fix treasure coffins being fully invisible in the Grave Robber's Hero Shrine encounter
🔸 Fixed controller prompts to be correct on difficulty selection
🔸 Fixed a null reference that resulted in a weird black artifact on the UI
🔸 Fixed an infinite loading issue when embarking with path switching panel open
2.01.77242 - Darkest Dungeon II - Kingdoms: Secrets of the Coven - Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
FIXES
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1940341
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 1940342
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 2598510 Depot 2598510
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bitDLC 2598510 Depot 2598511
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 3205310 Depot 3205310
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bitDLC 3205310 Depot 3205311
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 3591040 Depot 3591040
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bitDLC 3591040 Depot 3591041
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update