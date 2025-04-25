 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18243277 Edited 25 April 2025 – 19:26:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added the ability to pick up, harvest and forage by holding the 'E' key down.
Added 'G' as an alternative key for pick up, harvest and forage actions

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3642251
  • Loading history…
