25 April 2025 Build 18243275 Edited 26 April 2025 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Fixes

  • Tweaked the translation for the wine

  • Fixed an issue where pubic hair was not showing

  • Fixed the ceiling render glitch in the apartment kitchen

  • Fixed an issue where custom outfits were not applied during exploration and drugging after being set in the wardrobe.

Optimizations

  • Cutscenes and recorded videos

  • Mission instrction

  • Mission Dialogues

Known Issues

  • Bunny girl stockings clipping through the model

  • Performance issues caused by certain scenes and models

