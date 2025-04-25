Fixes
Tweaked the translation for the wine
Fixed an issue where pubic hair was not showing
Fixed the ceiling render glitch in the apartment kitchen
Fixed an issue where custom outfits were not applied during exploration and drugging after being set in the wardrobe.
Optimizations
Cutscenes and recorded videos
Mission instrction
Mission Dialogues
Known Issues
Bunny girl stockings clipping through the model
Performance issues caused by certain scenes and models
