25 April 2025 Build 18243194 Edited 25 April 2025 – 20:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Fixed UI

  • Fixed Vendors

  • Fixed Cars

  • Fixed Zombies

  • Added new cars

  • Added initial story quests

  • The night became brighter

  • Added new crafting items

  • Added new weapons

  • Added Russian localization

