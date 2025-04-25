-
Fixed UI
-
Fixed Vendors
-
Fixed Cars
-
Fixed Zombies
-
Added new cars
-
Added initial story quests
-
The night became brighter
-
Added new crafting items
-
Added new weapons
-
Added Russian localization
Patch - 0.0.1.3
Update notes via Steam Community
