Good news for Steam Deck users!

Paws Against the World runs flawlessly on the Steam Deck — 100% playable with no issues or limitations. While haven’t officially received the Steam Deck Verified badge yet, it’s only a matter of time. The game was built to run smoothly on handheld, and it plays just as intended.

Enjoy on your Steam Deck! And if you're waiting for that green checkmark, rest assured: the experience is solid. ːsteamthumbsupː