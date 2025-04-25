UI Updates
- Updated letter text display
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed Speedy Broom not having the correct colour for other players
-
Fixed players on Speedy Brooms sometimes being invisible
-
Fixed extra loud clicking/hovering sounds during certain actions in the menu
-
Added missing audio for certain menu actions
-
Fixed backpack trash slot handling
-
Fixed non-tool items being added to the toolbelt under certain conditions
-
Adjusted happiness meter positions for all livestock animal types and they now scale uniformly
-
Tentacle Wall Lamp is now a wall lamp rather than a wall hanging and properly lights up
