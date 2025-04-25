 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18243170 Edited 25 April 2025 – 20:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
UI Updates

  • Updated letter text display

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Speedy Broom not having the correct colour for other players

  • Fixed players on Speedy Brooms sometimes being invisible

  • Fixed extra loud clicking/hovering sounds during certain actions in the menu

  • Added missing audio for certain menu actions

  • Fixed backpack trash slot handling

  • Fixed non-tool items being added to the toolbelt under certain conditions

  • Adjusted happiness meter positions for all livestock animal types and they now scale uniformly

  • Tentacle Wall Lamp is now a wall lamp rather than a wall hanging and properly lights up

Changed files in this update

