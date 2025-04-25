Dear Forgotten but Unbroken community!

We hear you and addressing the issues as quickly as possible. Thanks a lot for your reports. Special thanks to the Edmon this time. His videos help us a lot.

Changes

added a separate option to enable IronMan mode regardless of selected difficulty

Bugfixes

fixed Grenade dealing damage through walls

fixed focus view camera clipping into character models

fixed Peter going back into tent

fixed game freezing after using Mortar in some cases

fixed spotting of a disguised player unit when opening doors

fixed Hunkerdown and Overwatch sound effects for hidden player units

fixed incorrect item info being displayed in some cases in the WarRoom screen

fixed ShootingRange training type toggle not visually updating when re-opening the window

fixed ShootingRange selection not updating after changing training type

fixed melee training using ammo

other small fixes and optimizations

We hope you enjoy these improvements! Thank you for your continued support, and we look forward to bringing more exciting updates in the future!

Stay in touch with us on our Discord, where we are open to all good suggestions on how to make Forgotten but Unbroken the best experience.

Happy gaming everyone!