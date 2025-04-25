 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18243162 Edited 25 April 2025 – 20:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Dear Forgotten but Unbroken community!

We hear you and addressing the issues as quickly as possible. Thanks a lot for your reports. Special thanks to the Edmon this time. His videos help us a lot.

Changes

  • added a separate option to enable IronMan mode regardless of selected difficulty

Bugfixes

  • fixed Grenade dealing damage through walls

  • fixed focus view camera clipping into character models

  • fixed Peter going back into tent

  • fixed game freezing after using Mortar in some cases

  • fixed spotting of a disguised player unit when opening doors

  • fixed Hunkerdown and Overwatch sound effects for hidden player units

  • fixed incorrect item info being displayed in some cases in the WarRoom screen

  • fixed ShootingRange training type toggle not visually updating when re-opening the window

  • fixed ShootingRange selection not updating after changing training type

  • fixed melee training using ammo

  • other small fixes and optimizations

We hope you enjoy these improvements! Thank you for your continued support, and we look forward to bringing more exciting updates in the future!

Stay in touch with us on our Discord, where we are open to all good suggestions on how to make Forgotten but Unbroken the best experience.

Happy gaming everyone!

