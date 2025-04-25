 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18243116 Edited 25 April 2025 – 20:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Now, when you open the Characters tab, the game will automatically create a character with your previous progress (this character cannot be deleted). All your progress will now be transferred to this character (including level).

Color correction has been adjusted — we tried to bring the colors closer to the previous version. We hope you'll like it now. (The tent is temporarily a bit brighter than expected.)

  • Reduced CPU load

  • Reduced GPU load

  • Reduced RAM usage

  • Recalculated the formula for maximum experience required to level up

  • Changed rewards for the weekly quest

  • Fixed a bug where some players had pink characters

  • Fixed brightness on the PDA

  • Added the ability to change the character's gender in the locker room

  • Fixed a bug where seals had no visual effects when destroyed

  • Fixed a bug where rain particles appeared even when it wasn't raining

  • Now the ghost will answer with its favorite room when asked "Where are you?"

  • Fixed Rover navigation

  • Reduced mirror load

  • Fixed a bug where UV fingerprints were visible without a flashlight

  • Fixed a bug where some tools would turn off when dropped

  • Fixed several issues on the Police Station map

  • Fixed several issues on the Roanoke map

