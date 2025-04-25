Now, when you open the Characters tab, the game will automatically create a character with your previous progress (this character cannot be deleted). All your progress will now be transferred to this character (including level).
Color correction has been adjusted — we tried to bring the colors closer to the previous version. We hope you'll like it now. (The tent is temporarily a bit brighter than expected.)
-
Reduced CPU load
-
Reduced GPU load
-
Reduced RAM usage
-
Recalculated the formula for maximum experience required to level up
-
Changed rewards for the weekly quest
-
Fixed a bug where some players had pink characters
-
Fixed brightness on the PDA
-
Added the ability to change the character's gender in the locker room
-
Fixed a bug where seals had no visual effects when destroyed
-
Fixed a bug where rain particles appeared even when it wasn't raining
-
Now the ghost will answer with its favorite room when asked "Where are you?"
-
Fixed Rover navigation
-
Reduced mirror load
-
Fixed a bug where UV fingerprints were visible without a flashlight
-
Fixed a bug where some tools would turn off when dropped
-
Fixed several issues on the Police Station map
-
Fixed several issues on the Roanoke map
Changed files in this update