Greetings, Pathfinders!

Jasper here! Or Chief Pathfinder, if you prefer formalities. Didn't expect me back so soon, huh?! So much has happened, I just had to tell you all about it before heading back out. Hakim tweaked something in Inayah's gloves, making them much easier to handle! Clio's drawn a ton of new beautiful things... Seriously, when does she even sleep?! And Inayah's been defeating so many monsters that we decided her victories deserved a bit more flair. She works hard for them, after all! Oh, and also... uh, I forgot! But hey, don't panic, the list is right below, you can read it all yourself!

In the list below, items marked with [🧭] have been added thanks to your feedback! We truly appreciate every opinion and strive to make the gameplay experience as smooth as possible.

New Content

Added new slides for Hakim's ending

Added a cutscene for the Root of Evil

Added a cutscene for Grendel

A shot from the Root of Evil cutscene:



_Comment: We're already working on new cutscenes for future DLC—and we can't wait to show you what we're cooking up!

Let us know which scenes or improvements you're most looking forward to—we read everything!_

Custom Difficulty Enhancements

🧭Customizable enemy Health and Damage modifiers



Comment: Now you decide how much punishment an enemy can take. Personally, I crank both health and damage up to +300%—perfect. Try out your own settings and tell us what worked for you!

🧭"Auto-Platforming" option—hook, grapple, and wall jump now work with any active weapon. You still need to find the weapon, but no need to switch constantly.



Comment: I hesitated for a long time about adding this option—but ultimately decided that player freedom is more important. You can now enable it in Custom Difficulty, and it will be active by default on Easy difficulty.

🧭"Auto-Save in Boss Rooms" option—an autosave is created automatically upon entering a boss room.

Comment: Yes, this makes attempts less stressful—but it's still your game, and you decide exactly how you want to play it.

General

New Demo Version—fully matches the beginning of the game. If you purchase the full version, you'll continue right where you left off.

Comment: Maintaining the old demo became too resource-intensive. The new format is simpler and will allow us to release updates faster.

New boss death visual effect

Comment: We've wanted to make the moment of victory more impactful for a while—and finally got around to it.

Locations

Removed an unnecessary grapple point in the "Blood Depths" location

Fixed mob pathing in the "Crabmaster's Domain" location

Slightly lowered the camera in the "Many-Faced Throne Room" location

Removed the ability to pass through lasers and waterfalls using Blade Dance

Location Visual Fixes

Improved the "heat haze" display in relevant locations

Numerous minor fixes across all zones (list shortened to avoid cluttering the patch notes)

Cutscenes

Fixed the background in the Mad Chief's cutscene

Adjusted dialogue timings

Fixed bugs when skipping videos

Removed the ability to use Roll when exiting the console

Narrative

Armed But Safe: Fixed Hakim's dialogue

Iron Guts: Repositioned cutscenes with Khonsu

Return Home: The meeting with Lex can no longer be missed due to death

Fathers And Children: Quest now closes correctly if the "The Final Decision" quest is declined

Interface (UI)

Fixed quest markers on the map

Hidden objects in secret rooms that were displayed by mistake

Fixed display of the selected difficulty level

Bosses and Enemies

Improved visuals for the Big Momma boss

Fixed the camera in the "Big Momma's Lair" location

Adjusted the Constructor's behavior

Localization

Localized the death panel text

Abilities, Talents & Progression

Slightly increased the damage of some enemies on Normal difficulty

Fixed the "Swift Jumper" talent

Updated the description of the "Ingenuity" talent

The "Second Wind" implant now works correctly

Visual Effects (VFX)

Added visual effects for boss deaths

Added sparks to the Screamer's movement

Connected death effect to the Ironhide soldier

Connected effects to the sectarian robot landmark

Adjusted the color of the liquid in capsules

Fixed effects with charge vials

Sound Effects (SFX)

Restored Sputnik's voiceover

Restored door sounds

Fixed the audio track for the train cutscene

Improved processing of Inayah's "thoughts"

Fixed the Screamer's voiceover

Fixed the Mutant Pustule's voiceover

Adjusted the sounds of the Constructor's manipulators and saw waves

Well, that's all for now! I'm heading back out on the path. Won't be back soon, but if you get lost or something scary happens—shout out on our Discord, I'll come and help!

Thanks for supporting us on social media and in Steam reviews—it really helps us keep going and make the game better.

Our roadmap — https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/3199390/view/507326244048601462

