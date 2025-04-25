Features
- Anzio Advance - c12: Adjusted AI to include a multi-pronged counterattack (Allen)
Bugs
Leaders put on R&R would be gone from the Aid View the next time player went there if still on R&R (Luke) - now they show as R&R on subsequent visits to the Aid View
Death of the player character led to a permanent ‘acting leader’ which you could not customize :-( (portraits etc). Fixed
Also said ‘acting’ player character was not marked as such - probably leading to some interactive fiction turning off (still testing if this is so). Potentially serious bug.
Streets of Casablanca - c06: Clarified titles after ‘The Talk’. (Allen)
Vosges - c16: Fixed label on Marie’s image. (Allen)
Augsburg - c19: Fixed a poorly labeled image for american_medic. (Allen)
Crossroads - t04: Fixed issue with hex_arrow overlap. (Allen)
Bad bark albert0215 has been removed. (Allen)
Tank Country t05 - Fixed typo with Dearborn’s name. (Allen)
Infrastructure
- Achievement System 2.0 (John):
- Works Offline
- More stable awards (using local Steam App vs. requiring online signal to Steam)
- Various bug fixes
