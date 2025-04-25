Leaders put on R&R would be gone from the Aid View the next time player went there if still on R&R (Luke) - now they show as R&R on subsequent visits to the Aid View

Death of the player character led to a permanent ‘acting leader’ which you could not customize :-( (portraits etc). Fixed

Also said ‘acting’ player character was not marked as such - probably leading to some interactive fiction turning off (still testing if this is so). Potentially serious bug.

Streets of Casablanca - c06: Clarified titles after ‘The Talk’. (Allen)

Vosges - c16: Fixed label on Marie’s image. (Allen)

Augsburg - c19: Fixed a poorly labeled image for american_medic. (Allen)

Crossroads - t04: Fixed issue with hex_arrow overlap. (Allen)

Bad bark albert0215 has been removed. (Allen)