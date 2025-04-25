 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
25 April 2025 Build 18243086 Edited 25 April 2025 – 19:59:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features

  • Anzio Advance - c12: Adjusted AI to include a multi-pronged counterattack (Allen)

Bugs

  • Leaders put on R&R would be gone from the Aid View the next time player went there if still on R&R (Luke) - now they show as R&R on subsequent visits to the Aid View

  • Death of the player character led to a permanent ‘acting leader’ which you could not customize :-( (portraits etc). Fixed

  • Also said ‘acting’ player character was not marked as such - probably leading to some interactive fiction turning off (still testing if this is so). Potentially serious bug.

  • Streets of Casablanca - c06: Clarified titles after ‘The Talk’. (Allen)

  • Vosges - c16: Fixed label on Marie’s image. (Allen)

  • Augsburg - c19: Fixed a poorly labeled image for american_medic. (Allen)

  • Crossroads - t04: Fixed issue with hex_arrow overlap. (Allen)

  • Bad bark albert0215 has been removed. (Allen)

  • Tank Country t05 - Fixed typo with Dearborn’s name. (Allen)

Infrastructure

  • Achievement System 2.0 (John):
  • Works Offline
  • More stable awards (using local Steam App vs. requiring online signal to Steam)
  • Various bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 887492
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link