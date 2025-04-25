Howdy Gamers!

Happy Friday! Version 2.0 of BubbleBeast DigiDungeon is officially live and at your fingertips! This is a small free update that fixes some bugs and adds some content!

New Features

An endless mode, accessible after completing the main story! Pop until you drop, jam out to the tunes, and chase that high score!

Full controller support! Now you can finally play BubbleBeast DigiDungeon with a real joystick instead of just pretending!

[REDACTED???]

Bugfixes and Tweaks

The difficulty ranks for Level 4 and Level 5 have been adjusted. These are not applied retroactively, so you must complete the levels again for the new high scores to calculate.

The "Big!" SFX has been given a slightly shorter attack.

On mouse, the cursor's center is now aligned with the center of the playing field.

Fixed a typo in the Pre-Level-5 Cutscene.

Screenshake during the end-of-level bubble-clearing now has a maximum magnitude.

You can now pause during the Results screen after each level.

Soundtrack Release!

The official soundtrack to BubbleBeast DigiDungeon is now available on streaming platforms, as well as on Steam as DLC! To celebrate, the DLC release of the OST will be 15% OFF until NEXT FRIDAY!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3433370/

You can also catch it on YouTube, if you prefer!

Thank You For Your Support!

Please enjoy the update and the soundtrack! I talked about it during my last announcement, but the response to this silly lil game has been really overwhelming. Keep steppin' at your own pace! <3