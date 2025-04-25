Hi Word Warriors!

We have a huge update for you all today!

NEW GAME MODE: ROUND ROBIN MODE

Round Robin Mode is now fully launched and packed with updates based on community feedback!

What is Round Robin Mode?

In this mode, players build a shared story—one sentence at a time. Each player writes a sentence, then passes the story along to someone else. As long as the story is staying active you will continue to get the story back after at least 2 additional sentences have been added to the story.

Here’s how it works:

You’re dropped into a story mid-flow and asked to continue it with a single sentence.

Story timers range from 4 hours to 1 week—completely randomized.

Once your turn ends, the story continues with a new writer.

When the story ends, all contributors vote on their favorite sentences in categories like Best Sentence, Plot Twist, and Funniest Moment.

Meet Clocky! Our new in-game assistant gives smart writing tips based on where you are in the story (beginning, middle, or end).

This mode is perfect for those who want a slower, more collaborative, and low-pressure way to play. Whether you're building tension, tossing in chaos, or closing out an epic tale—Round Robin rewards creativity at every turn.

NEW PLOT POINT: MYSTERIOUS STRANGER (HORROR THEME)

Something sinister has entered the story...

The Mysterious Stranger is a new plot point in the Horror theme, and he’s here to test your luck.

When he appears, you’ll be offered 3 mysterious words to use in your next sentence.

2 are safe and offer a bonus if used.

1 is cursed—choose it, and you’ll lose a chunk of your points.

Use 1 or 2 of the words at your own risk. Choose wisely…

VISUAL & UI IMPROVEMENTS

Updated character art

Adjusted font size for end game credits to prevent text clipping

Changed voting button font for improved readability

Resized Pirate voting buttons to match Horror theme

Updated icons for the mode selector

Readout timing adjusted for smoother pacing across different story lengths

Added slider to adjust main menu music and UI sound effects

BUG FIXES

Fixed fast-forward bug in Readout that skipped directly to the end

Fixed bug where Readout transition occasionally wouldn’t play

Fixed font brightness issue in the writing input field

Fixed grammar mistakes in Horror stock sentences

Fixed tooltip positioning for the Plank in the shop

Fixed layering issue with Cannons and Lost in the Fog

Fixed bug in Morgana’s Pirate challenge that allowed text to overflow the writing box

Fixed bug in Mummy’s Curse where bottom 3 players didn’t see the bonus word box

Updated profanity list

Fixed bug preventing new font colors from updating in the Scriptorium

Removed the Treasure Map plot point from Pirate (being redesigned)

WHAT'S NEXT

We're not done yet! Here’s what’s coming soon in upcoming updates:

Twitch Integration – Let stream viewers vote on sentences live

AI Overhaul – Smarter, funnier, and more context-aware bots

Text-to-Speech – Hear your story come to life, one ridiculous line at a time

A mysterious new Limited Time Mode inspired by Bumbly’s undying love for rock 'n roll 🎸

There’s a lot more coming to Write Warz, and we can’t wait for you to be part of the story—one sentence at a time.

– Boltz Entertainment