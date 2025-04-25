 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18242924 Edited 25 April 2025 – 19:19:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Word Warriors!

We have a huge update for you all today!

NEW GAME MODE: ROUND ROBIN MODE

Round Robin Mode is now fully launched and packed with updates based on community feedback!

What is Round Robin Mode?
In this mode, players build a shared story—one sentence at a time. Each player writes a sentence, then passes the story along to someone else. As long as the story is staying active you will continue to get the story back after at least 2 additional sentences have been added to the story.

Here’s how it works:

  • You’re dropped into a story mid-flow and asked to continue it with a single sentence.

  • Story timers range from 4 hours to 1 week—completely randomized.

  • Once your turn ends, the story continues with a new writer.

  • When the story ends, all contributors vote on their favorite sentences in categories like Best Sentence, Plot Twist, and Funniest Moment.

  • Meet Clocky! Our new in-game assistant gives smart writing tips based on where you are in the story (beginning, middle, or end).

This mode is perfect for those who want a slower, more collaborative, and low-pressure way to play. Whether you're building tension, tossing in chaos, or closing out an epic tale—Round Robin rewards creativity at every turn.

NEW PLOT POINT: MYSTERIOUS STRANGER (HORROR THEME)

Something sinister has entered the story...

The Mysterious Stranger is a new plot point in the Horror theme, and he’s here to test your luck.

  • When he appears, you’ll be offered 3 mysterious words to use in your next sentence.

  • 2 are safe and offer a bonus if used.

  • 1 is cursed—choose it, and you’ll lose a chunk of your points.

  • Use 1 or 2 of the words at your own risk. Choose wisely…

VISUAL & UI IMPROVEMENTS

  • Updated character art

  • Adjusted font size for end game credits to prevent text clipping

  • Changed voting button font for improved readability

  • Resized Pirate voting buttons to match Horror theme

  • Updated icons for the mode selector

  • Readout timing adjusted for smoother pacing across different story lengths

  • Added slider to adjust main menu music and UI sound effects

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed fast-forward bug in Readout that skipped directly to the end

  • Fixed bug where Readout transition occasionally wouldn’t play

  • Fixed font brightness issue in the writing input field

  • Fixed grammar mistakes in Horror stock sentences

  • Fixed tooltip positioning for the Plank in the shop

  • Fixed layering issue with Cannons and Lost in the Fog

  • Fixed bug in Morgana’s Pirate challenge that allowed text to overflow the writing box

  • Fixed bug in Mummy’s Curse where bottom 3 players didn’t see the bonus word box

  • Updated profanity list

  • Fixed bug preventing new font colors from updating in the Scriptorium

  • Removed the Treasure Map plot point from Pirate (being redesigned)

WHAT'S NEXT

We're not done yet! Here’s what’s coming soon in upcoming updates:

  • Twitch Integration – Let stream viewers vote on sentences live

  • AI Overhaul – Smarter, funnier, and more context-aware bots

  • Text-to-Speech – Hear your story come to life, one ridiculous line at a time

  • A mysterious new Limited Time Mode inspired by Bumbly’s undying love for rock 'n roll 🎸

There’s a lot more coming to Write Warz, and we can’t wait for you to be part of the story—one sentence at a time.

– Boltz Entertainment

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2477651
  • Loading history…
macOS English Depot 2477652
  • Loading history…
