Hi Word Warriors!
We have a huge update for you all today!
NEW GAME MODE: ROUND ROBIN MODE
Round Robin Mode is now fully launched and packed with updates based on community feedback!
What is Round Robin Mode?
In this mode, players build a shared story—one sentence at a time. Each player writes a sentence, then passes the story along to someone else. As long as the story is staying active you will continue to get the story back after at least 2 additional sentences have been added to the story.
Here’s how it works:
-
You’re dropped into a story mid-flow and asked to continue it with a single sentence.
-
Story timers range from 4 hours to 1 week—completely randomized.
-
Once your turn ends, the story continues with a new writer.
-
When the story ends, all contributors vote on their favorite sentences in categories like Best Sentence, Plot Twist, and Funniest Moment.
-
Meet Clocky! Our new in-game assistant gives smart writing tips based on where you are in the story (beginning, middle, or end).
This mode is perfect for those who want a slower, more collaborative, and low-pressure way to play. Whether you're building tension, tossing in chaos, or closing out an epic tale—Round Robin rewards creativity at every turn.
NEW PLOT POINT: MYSTERIOUS STRANGER (HORROR THEME)
Something sinister has entered the story...
The Mysterious Stranger is a new plot point in the Horror theme, and he’s here to test your luck.
-
When he appears, you’ll be offered 3 mysterious words to use in your next sentence.
-
2 are safe and offer a bonus if used.
-
1 is cursed—choose it, and you’ll lose a chunk of your points.
-
Use 1 or 2 of the words at your own risk. Choose wisely…
VISUAL & UI IMPROVEMENTS
-
Updated character art
-
Adjusted font size for end game credits to prevent text clipping
-
Changed voting button font for improved readability
-
Resized Pirate voting buttons to match Horror theme
-
Updated icons for the mode selector
-
Readout timing adjusted for smoother pacing across different story lengths
-
Added slider to adjust main menu music and UI sound effects
BUG FIXES
-
Fixed fast-forward bug in Readout that skipped directly to the end
-
Fixed bug where Readout transition occasionally wouldn’t play
-
Fixed font brightness issue in the writing input field
-
Fixed grammar mistakes in Horror stock sentences
-
Fixed tooltip positioning for the Plank in the shop
-
Fixed layering issue with Cannons and Lost in the Fog
-
Fixed bug in Morgana’s Pirate challenge that allowed text to overflow the writing box
-
Fixed bug in Mummy’s Curse where bottom 3 players didn’t see the bonus word box
-
Updated profanity list
-
Fixed bug preventing new font colors from updating in the Scriptorium
-
Removed the Treasure Map plot point from Pirate (being redesigned)
WHAT'S NEXT
We're not done yet! Here’s what’s coming soon in upcoming updates:
-
Twitch Integration – Let stream viewers vote on sentences live
-
AI Overhaul – Smarter, funnier, and more context-aware bots
-
Text-to-Speech – Hear your story come to life, one ridiculous line at a time
-
A mysterious new Limited Time Mode inspired by Bumbly’s undying love for rock 'n roll 🎸
There’s a lot more coming to Write Warz, and we can’t wait for you to be part of the story—one sentence at a time.
– Boltz Entertainment
Changed files in this update