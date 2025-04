Hi Boodies!

We've just published a new playtest build!

We've added ESC as a default key to go back in the menus

The survival fog has been ajusted for the game to be clearer

We've made correction in french texts

We've added more logs in case of crash or error : if you encounter any crash during the playtest, please tell us, and give us the .log files you'll find in your Windows personal folder + AppData\Roaming\Dstroy2 (AppData is an hidden directory)