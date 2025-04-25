Hi gamers, here's a hotfix for some common bugs. I've also received a bunch of complaints about the void grappler controls, so I've tried to change the physics to make them a bit more user friendly.
If you are experiencing crashes on Quest Link, try turning on the "disable loading screens" options in the graphics settings. There seems to be some incompatibility with SteamVR loading screens and Link.
Fixed not starting the DLC with the Annihilator Prototype (I think)
Grappling hook no longer disconnects from surface automatically if you reel in all the way
Grappling hook now slows you down if you reel in all the way (instead of flinging you)
Increased grappling hook fire speed
Fixed BAMM not healing, even when not on hard mode
Fixed boss select not giving you all necessary items
Fixed missing hitboxes on flesh golem legs
Fixed softlock if you reload a save or return to the Void Grappler pickup room
