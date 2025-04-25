 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
25 April 2025 Build 18242889 Edited 25 April 2025 – 18:46:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi gamers, here's a hotfix for some common bugs. I've also received a bunch of complaints about the void grappler controls, so I've tried to change the physics to make them a bit more user friendly.

If you are experiencing crashes on Quest Link, try turning on the "disable loading screens" options in the graphics settings. There seems to be some incompatibility with SteamVR loading screens and Link.

  • Fixed not starting the DLC with the Annihilator Prototype (I think)

  • Grappling hook no longer disconnects from surface automatically if you reel in all the way

  • Grappling hook now slows you down if you reel in all the way (instead of flinging you)

  • Increased grappling hook fire speed

  • Fixed BAMM not healing, even when not on hard mode

  • Fixed boss select not giving you all necessary items

  • Fixed missing hitboxes on flesh golem legs

  • Fixed softlock if you reload a save or return to the Void Grappler pickup room

Changed files in this update

Vertigo 2 Content Depot 843391
  • Loading history…
Windows DLC 3305800 Depot 3305800
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link