25 April 2025 Build 18242851 Edited 25 April 2025 – 18:39:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Changed the icon of endless quests to a more appropriate one

  • Added a tutorial when exiting the first sector, about the possible non-return under certain conditions

  • Visual edits

  • Fixed a bug that led to the collection of excess modular discount in the form of negative feedback (if the item was disassembled for 4 components, and the discount was 17, then you were given -13 components, completely removing the discount)

  • Fixed errors with canceling quests

