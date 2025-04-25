-
Changed the icon of endless quests to a more appropriate one
-
Added a tutorial when exiting the first sector, about the possible non-return under certain conditions
-
Visual edits
-
Fixed a bug that led to the collection of excess modular discount in the form of negative feedback (if the item was disassembled for 4 components, and the discount was 17, then you were given -13 components, completely removing the discount)
-
Fixed errors with canceling quests
0.9.7.2.1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2940121
- Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 2940122
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2940123
- Loading history…
Linux 32-bit Depot 2940124
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update