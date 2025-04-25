 Skip to content

Major 25 April 2025 Build 18242795 Edited 25 April 2025 – 19:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
We've added new languages – now even more people can enjoy the game in their native language! It's now available in Traditional Chinese and Korean!

As a bonus, we've also made some minor fixes to the project.

