1 May 2025 Build 18242772 Edited 1 May 2025 – 22:26:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We just rolled out a new patch! Here's what's changed:

  • Fixed Riot Block colliding with itself when knocked back.

  • Fixed missing titles on Mission Polaroids on Steamdeck.

  • Defenestrating an enemy with Forced Entry perk now triggers "Defenestrate an enemy immediately after using Broom Breach" confidence goal.

  • Fixed Chain Bolt sometimes failing to trigger "Defenestrate an enemy immediately after using Broom Breach" confidence goal.

  • Fixed "Defenestrate X hostiles in one turn" Confidence Goal only counting defenestrations by Jen.

  • Added warning when hovering the Confirm Perks button while some wizards still have points remaining.

  • Fixed jumping to stage The Asset not prompting for Save Slot.

  • Fixed some sound effects ignoring volume settings in Mission Complete scenes.

If you hit any issues, please hit Esc in game and report them there - helps us fix them faster.

Wizard responsibly, where practical.

