We just rolled out a new patch! Here's what's changed:

Fixed Riot Block colliding with itself when knocked back.

Fixed missing titles on Mission Polaroids on Steamdeck.

Defenestrating an enemy with Forced Entry perk now triggers "Defenestrate an enemy immediately after using Broom Breach" confidence goal.

Fixed Chain Bolt sometimes failing to trigger "Defenestrate an enemy immediately after using Broom Breach" confidence goal.

Fixed "Defenestrate X hostiles in one turn" Confidence Goal only counting defenestrations by Jen.

Added warning when hovering the Confirm Perks button while some wizards still have points remaining.

Fixed jumping to stage The Asset not prompting for Save Slot.

Fixed some sound effects ignoring volume settings in Mission Complete scenes.

If you hit any issues, please hit Esc in game and report them there - helps us fix them faster.

Wizard responsibly, where practical.