We just rolled out a new patch! Here's what's changed:
-
Fixed Riot Block colliding with itself when knocked back.
-
Fixed missing titles on Mission Polaroids on Steamdeck.
-
Defenestrating an enemy with Forced Entry perk now triggers "Defenestrate an enemy immediately after using Broom Breach" confidence goal.
-
Fixed Chain Bolt sometimes failing to trigger "Defenestrate an enemy immediately after using Broom Breach" confidence goal.
-
Fixed "Defenestrate X hostiles in one turn" Confidence Goal only counting defenestrations by Jen.
-
Added warning when hovering the Confirm Perks button while some wizards still have points remaining.
-
Fixed jumping to stage The Asset not prompting for Save Slot.
-
Fixed some sound effects ignoring volume settings in Mission Complete scenes.
If you hit any issues, please hit Esc in game and report them there - helps us fix them faster.
Wizard responsibly, where practical.
