

To celebrate the 5th Anniversary of the original release of The Dawning Clocks of Time, the very game that kickstarted our indie studio into success has now got the biggest update that we've ever released!

With this update, we've replaced the original game's engine with a brand new one, making this full HD Upscale possible. Faster performance, super crisp and smoother graphics and tons of new QOL features make this final release of The Dawning Clocks of Time the definite version to play.

We will be uploading videos, screenshots, interviews and our anniversary web portal soon. Also, don't forget to check out the Remake that is part of this franchise.

The upgrade is free for all existing owners and you will be upgraded automatically. Note that the download size has increased quite significantly, as the HD Upscaled graphics take much more space on disk than the original. This also bumps up the hardware requirements, and we will be updating the Store page to reflect this accordingly.

We are excited as you are to finally release this version of the game and to play it.

More cool goodies coming this way soon, we hope you enjoy this now sparkling new gem!