Bubba's recruitment flow has been rewritten to avoid unnecessary complications. He should now be available as a recruit as soon as he gives you the trader tips.
A couple of key actors on the FBI map could be saved with empty scripts if you continued the campaign instead of restarting. We've implemented a fix to reset them, which should now work as intended.
Traders on the FBI map could also be saved with empty inventories for players continuing the campaign. A reset has been added to trigger their restock.
A potential crash caused by the Young Thief at the Gas Station being killed in a pre-patch save has been fixed. The game should now resume without crashing.
An issue where right-click disassembling an item with the industry panel open could generate an invalid crafting order has been fixed.
A bad waypoint on the Motel map that could cause issues with NPC scheduling has been fixed.
We are immensely grateful to all the players who graciously took the time to report and document these issues, and for sending in saves to help us debug them. You guys rock!
Changed files in this update