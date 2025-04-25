Bubba's recruitment flow has been rewritten to avoid unnecessary complications. He should now be available as a recruit as soon as he gives you the trader tips.

A couple of key actors on the FBI map could be saved with empty scripts if you continued the campaign instead of restarting. We've implemented a fix to reset them, which should now work as intended.

Traders on the FBI map could also be saved with empty inventories for players continuing the campaign. A reset has been added to trigger their restock.

A potential crash caused by the Young Thief at the Gas Station being killed in a pre-patch save has been fixed. The game should now resume without crashing.

An issue where right-click disassembling an item with the industry panel open could generate an invalid crafting order has been fixed.