25 April 2025 Build 18242638 Edited 25 April 2025 – 18:46:13 UTC by Wendy Share
-Improved Ultralight Trike steering for tighter, more responsive turns with reduced slippage.
-Refined grip control mode for the Ultralight Trike: decreased dead zone and reduced hand movement distance for quicker input response.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Glider Sim Content Depot 1422941
