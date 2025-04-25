While setting up the GEMIMA demo, I accidentally managed to make it so that ONLY the demo would report achievements rather than NOT the demo.

Sigh.

It is unfortunately not possible to backdate ALL achievements you may have missed, but most of them will now unlock as soon as you collect a gem / push a rock / visit the credit screen etc if you had already reached the threshold for the achievement

ALSO:

The Purple Key Room has been updated to be more appropriate to the puzzles that preceded it. You will need to revisit that room to collect newly added gems if you had already got that far.

The LANDSLIDE puzzle has been updated to be fairer and more straightforward. If by some miracle you had already solved it, you will need to revisit that room to collect the gems needed to complete the game.

Apologies for any inconvenience!