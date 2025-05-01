 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 May 2025 Build 18242598 Edited 1 May 2025 – 18:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog

  • Added ‘Last Stand’ multiplayer scenario (Paths to Power DLC)

    • For those who own the Paths to Power DLC, you can now play a special multiplayer version of this scenario with up to 2 friends!

      • Each player starts with bonus resources and a number of colonized planets, plus 2 fleets, defenses, etc.

      • Players can choose whichever faction they’d like to defend as.

      • How long will you and your allies last?

    • Note: Only the host needs to own Paths to Power to play this scenario!

  • Fixed achievement unlock bugs (general issue from 1.41.6).

  • Added Shield Burst restore point text (in tooltips) to be green instead of red.

  • Added description to Vasari Mad Titan tooltip.

  • Adjusted Vasari Mad Titan vfx.

  • Shield Burst Adjustments:

    • Corvette Shield Burst Delay changed from 15s to 20s.

    • Cruiser Shield Burst Delay changed from 45s to 40s.

    • Capital Ship level 1 Shield Burst Delay changed from 65s to 50s.

    • Capital Ship level 1 Shield Burst Percentage changed from 33% to 25%.

    • Capital Ship level 10 Shield Burst Delay changed from 45s to 30s.

    • Capital Ship level 10 Shield Burst Percentage changed from 66% to 50%.

    • Titan level 1 Shield Burst Delay changed from 90s to 70s.

    • Titan level 10 Shield Burst Delay changed from 60s to 50s.

  • Fixed Artifact placement on City, Magnetic and Hive Asteroid planets.

  • Fixed Asteroid Mercantile Mandate not applying to Hive Asteroids.

  • Fixed Development Mandate not applying to City planets.

  • Reduced Harcka Heavy Autocannon damage per shot from 25 to 20.

  • Reduced Kortovas Heavy Wave Cannon damage per shot from 40 to 33.

  • Reduced Exoria Heavy Beam damage per shot from 90 to 80.

  • Reduced Exoria Medium Beam damage per shot from 30 to 25.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1575941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link