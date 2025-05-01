Changelog
-
Added ‘Last Stand’ multiplayer scenario (Paths to Power DLC)
-
For those who own the Paths to Power DLC, you can now play a special multiplayer version of this scenario with up to 2 friends!
-
Each player starts with bonus resources and a number of colonized planets, plus 2 fleets, defenses, etc.
-
Players can choose whichever faction they’d like to defend as.
-
How long will you and your allies last?
-
-
Note: Only the host needs to own Paths to Power to play this scenario!
-
-
Fixed achievement unlock bugs (general issue from 1.41.6).
-
Added Shield Burst restore point text (in tooltips) to be green instead of red.
-
Added description to Vasari Mad Titan tooltip.
-
Adjusted Vasari Mad Titan vfx.
-
Shield Burst Adjustments:
-
Corvette Shield Burst Delay changed from 15s to 20s.
-
Cruiser Shield Burst Delay changed from 45s to 40s.
-
Capital Ship level 1 Shield Burst Delay changed from 65s to 50s.
-
Capital Ship level 1 Shield Burst Percentage changed from 33% to 25%.
-
Capital Ship level 10 Shield Burst Delay changed from 45s to 30s.
-
Capital Ship level 10 Shield Burst Percentage changed from 66% to 50%.
-
Titan level 1 Shield Burst Delay changed from 90s to 70s.
-
Titan level 10 Shield Burst Delay changed from 60s to 50s.
-
-
Fixed Artifact placement on City, Magnetic and Hive Asteroid planets.
-
Fixed Asteroid Mercantile Mandate not applying to Hive Asteroids.
-
Fixed Development Mandate not applying to City planets.
-
Reduced Harcka Heavy Autocannon damage per shot from 25 to 20.
-
Reduced Kortovas Heavy Wave Cannon damage per shot from 40 to 33.
-
Reduced Exoria Heavy Beam damage per shot from 90 to 80.
-
Reduced Exoria Medium Beam damage per shot from 30 to 25.
Changed files in this update