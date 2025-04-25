Full changelog:
Chapter 0: Prevent getting stuck on concrete thing on water
Chapter 0: Add clock to one certain room
Chapter 0: Fixed missing ceilings
Chapter 0: improved audio stability and performance
Remove small imperfections from shallow water footsteps such as metallic noise and hard wind noises
Add subtle underwater ladder sounds
Add more barefoot sounds
Chapter 2: Added autosave support for Art Connoisseur achievement progress
Applied a potential fix for Steam achievements not unlocking
