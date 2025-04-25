 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18242568 Edited 25 April 2025 – 18:06:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Full changelog:

  • Chapter 0: Prevent getting stuck on concrete thing on water

  • Chapter 0: Add clock to one certain room

  • Chapter 0: Fixed missing ceilings

  • Chapter 0: improved audio stability and performance

  • Remove small imperfections from shallow water footsteps such as metallic noise and hard wind noises

  • Add subtle underwater ladder sounds

  • Add more barefoot sounds

  • Chapter 2: Added autosave support for Art Connoisseur achievement progress

  • Applied a potential fix for Steam achievements not unlocking

