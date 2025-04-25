 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
25 April 2025 Build 18242445 Edited 25 April 2025 – 19:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added a bridge connecting Seafort with the rest of the island.

  • Added a new quest, a new type - interact with a target actor to auto complete the quest.

  • Added a new location.

  • Added a General Setting to hide the new Compass feature.

  • Extended forest biomes, most of the world is covered in forest, work in progress. The forest will be removed in many places.

  • Further extended the roads, this task is probably complete.

  • Fixed some issues with loot item collisions.

  • Several small bug fixes and improvements.

Changed files in this update

EPICA Depot Depot 1281481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link