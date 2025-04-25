-
Added a bridge connecting Seafort with the rest of the island.
Added a new quest, a new type - interact with a target actor to auto complete the quest.
Added a new location.
Added a General Setting to hide the new Compass feature.
Extended forest biomes, most of the world is covered in forest, work in progress. The forest will be removed in many places.
Further extended the roads, this task is probably complete.
Fixed some issues with loot item collisions.
Several small bug fixes and improvements.
Early Access Patch 3.3.3.7
Update notes via Steam Community
