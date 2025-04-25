This update adds the following...

New M163 VADS for BLUFOR armed with a 20mm Vulcan canon

New M113 APC for BLUFOR armed with a M2 .50 cal.

BTR-60PB variation for REDFOR which has a 14.5mm heavy machine gun

Some optimisations for the terrain streaming system

Fixed an incorrect distance check which was causing trees to not be drawn into the distance sometimes.

Updated the ID system so it will always tell you the base vehicle type e.g. MBT, IFV, APC etc when fully identified e.g. M1A1 ABRAMS MBT instead of just M1A1 ABRAMS