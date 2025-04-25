 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18242423 Edited 25 April 2025 – 17:59:10 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

This update adds the following...

  1. New M163 VADS for BLUFOR armed with a 20mm Vulcan canon

  2. New M113 APC for BLUFOR armed with a M2 .50 cal.

  3. BTR-60PB variation for REDFOR which has a 14.5mm heavy machine gun

  4. Some optimisations for the terrain streaming system

  5. Fixed an incorrect distance check which was causing trees to not be drawn into the distance sometimes.

  6. Updated the ID system so it will always tell you the base vehicle type e.g. MBT, IFV, APC etc when fully identified e.g. M1A1 ABRAMS MBT instead of just M1A1 ABRAMS

  7. Updated the target priority lists for all vehicles so that they can engage infantry (where possible)

Changed depots in sectorsystem branch

Windows 64-bit Depot 2012141
