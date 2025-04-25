Hello dear players,

I'm here with a regular update before the next big patch!

I noticed many of you were unhappy with the vending machine area and its pricing. This update includes some adjustments to address that.

Here are the update notes:

3 new challenging and luck-based achievements have been added.

Vending machine probabilities have been rebalanced, and the vending machine price has been updated to $25.

Twitch integration has been added to the game.

A bug where shield and rocket skills caused slowdown effects during NPC races has been fixed.

There was also an issue where cars wouldn't be awarded at the end of races. We made some adjustments to address this, but honestly, we're not entirely sure if the issue is completely resolved, as we haven't been able to reproduce it.

Please let us know if you still encounter this problem.

And finally, a small hint for the future:

have fun!

-SIERRA