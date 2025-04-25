 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
25 April 2025 Build 18242351 Edited 25 April 2025 – 18:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve polished things up and added more fun to the game. Here’s what’s new:
🔥 Reworked character visuals with a fresh new look.
🔥 Updated fonts and UI for a cleaner, more modern design.
🔥 Introduced 2 brand new playable characters.
Thank you for all your support—and see you in the arena! ❤️

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3465081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link