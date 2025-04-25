We’ve polished things up and added more fun to the game. Here’s what’s new:
🔥 Reworked character visuals with a fresh new look.
🔥 Updated fonts and UI for a cleaner, more modern design.
🔥 Introduced 2 brand new playable characters.
Thank you for all your support—and see you in the arena! ❤️
🎉 Major Update for Dungeon Bomb 2.0.3 is Here! 💣
Update notes via Steam Community
