Fixes

o Fixed numerous soft locks

o Ability blocks now react to more attack hitboxes

o Fixed Bomb's air dash angles being weird

o Fixed going through Orbistars

o Fixed Seraphina meteor

o Removed "Try to not get hit" text from 3-1's level intro

o Reduced volume for some tracks

o Fixed text size issues

o Fixed an issue where DP's final cutscene did not play properly

o Fixed issue where lives would show up when not in use

o Fixed issue where pausing at the final boss would insta-kill you

o Fixed CTRL bindings crashing on the control screen

o Fixed an issue where Tactites blew up

o Fixed Seraphina being stuck in a wall

o Fixed Lubinare being stuck in a wall

o Fixed emblems showing wrong on RP 4

o Fixed emblems showing wrong on EOR 2

o Fixed rocket flower

o Fixed an issue where charging pyro or frost for a split second would still trigger the attack when landing

Balance Changes

Bosses HP has been balanced (lowered and altered to better fit the pacing of the game)

World Bosses are more aggressive

Shock bounce is now 1, however, damaging enemies with a jump gives back that bounce

Jump height increased

Hint system - there are now floating hints to help you with mechanics not normally explained to you!

Screen transitions reset spin out limit

Made Shine's projectiles take slightly longer to come out

Stellar speed abilities (air dash, etc.) increased

Stellar has new attacks

CHEATS ARE ADDED!

Cheats are unlocked when completing the game (either by 100% or any%) and are just for fun stuff I added for you guys

Misc.