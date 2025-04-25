Fixes. Fixes. Fixes. Fixes. Fixes. Fixes. Fixes. Fixes. Fixes. Fixes. Fixes.
Fixes
o Fixed numerous soft locks
o Ability blocks now react to more attack hitboxes
o Fixed Bomb's air dash angles being weird
o Fixed going through Orbistars
o Fixed Seraphina meteor
o Removed "Try to not get hit" text from 3-1's level intro
o Reduced volume for some tracks
o Fixed text size issues
o Fixed an issue where DP's final cutscene did not play properly
o Fixed issue where lives would show up when not in use
o Fixed issue where pausing at the final boss would insta-kill you
o Fixed CTRL bindings crashing on the control screen
o Fixed an issue where Tactites blew up
o Fixed Seraphina being stuck in a wall
o Fixed Lubinare being stuck in a wall
o Fixed emblems showing wrong on RP 4
o Fixed emblems showing wrong on EOR 2
o Fixed rocket flower
o Fixed an issue where charging pyro or frost for a split second would still trigger the attack when landing
Balance Changes
- Bosses HP has been balanced (lowered and altered to better fit the pacing of the game)
- World Bosses are more aggressive
- Shock bounce is now 1, however, damaging enemies with a jump gives back that bounce
- Jump height increased
- Hint system - there are now floating hints to help you with mechanics not normally explained to you!
- Screen transitions reset spin out limit
- Made Shine's projectiles take slightly longer to come out
- Stellar speed abilities (air dash, etc.) increased
- Stellar has new attacks
CHEATS ARE ADDED!
Cheats are unlocked when completing the game (either by 100% or any%) and are just for fun stuff I added for you guys
Misc.
- New victory theme for bosses
- Worlds text shows "Parallel" when viewing the parallel stages
- When reaching max gauge for your partner, the icon to use it will appear above them
- Stellar icons added
- Going near a minecart is enough to put you in it
- Changed text box color
- Background additions and edits
- Game completion puts a sticker on your file
- Default controls changed
- Changed parallax scrolling
- Added text for Edge of Reality window bar
- New sounds for enemies and environment
- Damage Numbers fly out in a more animated way
- Muns hitboxes increased
- New quest
