 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
25 April 2025 Build 18242341 Edited 25 April 2025 – 18:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes. Fixes. Fixes. Fixes. Fixes. Fixes. Fixes. Fixes. Fixes. Fixes. Fixes.

Fixes

o Fixed numerous soft locks
o Ability blocks now react to more attack hitboxes
o Fixed Bomb's air dash angles being weird
o Fixed going through Orbistars
o Fixed Seraphina meteor
o Removed "Try to not get hit" text from 3-1's level intro
o Reduced volume for some tracks
o Fixed text size issues
o Fixed an issue where DP's final cutscene did not play properly
o Fixed issue where lives would show up when not in use
o Fixed issue where pausing at the final boss would insta-kill you
o Fixed CTRL bindings crashing on the control screen
o Fixed an issue where Tactites blew up
o Fixed Seraphina being stuck in a wall
o Fixed Lubinare being stuck in a wall
o Fixed emblems showing wrong on RP 4
o Fixed emblems showing wrong on EOR 2
o Fixed rocket flower
o Fixed an issue where charging pyro or frost for a split second would still trigger the attack when landing

Balance Changes

  • Bosses HP has been balanced (lowered and altered to better fit the pacing of the game)
  • World Bosses are more aggressive
  • Shock bounce is now 1, however, damaging enemies with a jump gives back that bounce
  • Jump height increased
  • Hint system - there are now floating hints to help you with mechanics not normally explained to you!
  • Screen transitions reset spin out limit
  • Made Shine's projectiles take slightly longer to come out
  • Stellar speed abilities (air dash, etc.) increased
  • Stellar has new attacks

CHEATS ARE ADDED!
Cheats are unlocked when completing the game (either by 100% or any%) and are just for fun stuff I added for you guys

Misc.

  • New victory theme for bosses
  • Worlds text shows "Parallel" when viewing the parallel stages
  • When reaching max gauge for your partner, the icon to use it will appear above them
  • Stellar icons added
  • Going near a minecart is enough to put you in it
  • Changed text box color
  • Background additions and edits
  • Game completion puts a sticker on your file
  • Default controls changed
  • Changed parallax scrolling
  • Added text for Edge of Reality window bar
  • New sounds for enemies and environment
  • Damage Numbers fly out in a more animated way
  • Muns hitboxes increased
  • New quest

Changed files in this update

Depot 3232761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link