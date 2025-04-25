- Fixed an issue with the bee challenge, so that it doesn't trigger too early.
- Fixed various dialogues.
- Chests have an icon now and disappear in the inventory when used.
- Sheeps should not be stuck at the entrance any more.
- Fixed various issues with character dialogues where the player was stuck.
Patch Notes 2 For April 25th
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3349611
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update