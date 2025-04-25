 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18242340 Edited 25 April 2025 – 18:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue with the bee challenge, so that it doesn't trigger too early.
  • Fixed various dialogues.
  • Chests have an icon now and disappear in the inventory when used.
  • Sheeps should not be stuck at the entrance any more.
  • Fixed various issues with character dialogues where the player was stuck.

