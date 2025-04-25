 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
25 April 2025 Build 18242315 Edited 25 April 2025 – 17:52:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A quick round of bug fixes and improvements to help you enjoy the co-op update to the fullest!

  • Re-entering the co-op setup menu no longer resets your previous configuration.

  • Co-op individuals can no longer use the eye finisher in the co-op battle imagination.

  • Illusion bots no longer continue to exist after their owner has died.

  • Pressing the movement and attack buttons simultaneously while standing still will now cause you to jump forward and attack at the same time.

  • The orange eye passive ability no longer grants health when the "Cannot heal." modifier is active in the co-op battle imagination.

  • If 2 minutes pass in a room of the co-op battle imagination without a victory, all healing is disabled.

  • Every co-op individual can now use their cursor and emote after death in the co-op battle imagination.

  • Nimbus's attack range has been increased, allowing her to hit targets in the same spot as her.

  • The red eye passive ability now functions correctly even after the game speed has been changed.

  • The number of rounds in the co-op battle imagination can now be adjusted.

  • More modifiers have been added to the co-op battle imagination.

  • More rooms have been added to the co-op battle imagination.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2266501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link