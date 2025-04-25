Re-entering the co-op setup menu no longer resets your previous configuration.

Co-op individuals can no longer use the eye finisher in the co-op battle imagination.

Illusion bots no longer continue to exist after their owner has died.

Pressing the movement and attack buttons simultaneously while standing still will now cause you to jump forward and attack at the same time.

The orange eye passive ability no longer grants health when the "Cannot heal." modifier is active in the co-op battle imagination.

If 2 minutes pass in a room of the co-op battle imagination without a victory, all healing is disabled.

Every co-op individual can now use their cursor and emote after death in the co-op battle imagination.

Nimbus's attack range has been increased, allowing her to hit targets in the same spot as her.

The red eye passive ability now functions correctly even after the game speed has been changed.

The number of rounds in the co-op battle imagination can now be adjusted.

More modifiers have been added to the co-op battle imagination.