Hi all!
I'm stoked to announce the Foundations Update is finally live. I wanted to give an extra special thanks to my playtesting community who helped make it happen. Your testing and feedback has been invaluable in getting the update ready for the launch!
Here's the update video which goes over stuff in more detail:
Foundations Update Patch Notes
New Content
-
Added tier 3 Assemblers, Ship Assemblers, and Printers with inherent production bonuses (10% at T3, 5% at T2)
-
Added tier 3 Station Core that generates power and dissipates heat
-
Added tier 3 Inserters, Cargo Drones, Connectors, and Mass Drivers
-
Added Connector Overdriver Artifact to speed up all connected connectors on a station
-
Added Ancient Guardian Boss and multi-weapon support for all units
-
Added Antimatter Nexus to the map that grants huge power bonuses to nearby antimatter power stations
-
Added Antimatter Clouds which provide a 3x bonus to power output
-
Organic Compounds no longer cost organic compounds to craft
-
Added Advanced Solar Panels that generate 20kW of power at the cost of a small amount of heat
-
Advanced Solar Panels placed near stars now operate at triple capacity
-
Added Power Distributors (T1 and T2) that can send excess power to other targets
-
Added Heat Transmitters and Heat Receivers for heat management
-
Added Hydro Power Radiator that dissipates heat when given ice and generates 2kW of power per 1 degree cooled
-
Changed fleet behavior - combat units now stay ahead during exploration, with Knights positioning in front
Quality of Life
-
Structures can now be directly swapped by placing them on other valid structures
-
Added upgrade tool to the quick controls UI menu for mass upgrading structures
-
Items can be rotated on the map by placing the same item on top in a different orientation
-
New filtering system with broad categories and specific items
-
Quick controls have been packed into hideable button menus near the minimap
-
Mass Drivers and Power Distributors retain their relative targets in blueprints
-
Asteroid tiles are normalized for easier mining station placement
-
Reduced craft time of AI Controller Units, Medium Density Structures, and Low Density Structures by 50%
-
Map now scales properly in any aspect resolution, great for ultrawide setups
Balance Changes
-
Struts now reduce stability of connected structures by 1
-
Increased free stability to 70, up from 60
-
Increased High Density Station Core stability to 200, up from 160
-
Reduced base Bat health to 12, down from 15
-
Reduced Bat shot damage to 2, down from 2.3
-
Increased max power of Power Distributors to 500, up from 200
-
Increased max power of High Energy Power Distributors to 5000
-
Antimatter Power Station power increased to 40kW, heat generation to 6C/s
-
Antimatter Collectors generate 35kW of power
-
Increased power generation on Dyson Bots to 120kW, up from 50kW
-
Tripled the damage of player plasma bolt
Combat
-
Enemies will now lead their shots to account for strafing
-
Increased enemy projectile speed to 200, up from 120
-
Increased enemy projectile distance to 300, up from 200
Art & Visual Improvements
-
Revamped models for all enemies, enemy structures, and many projectiles
-
Updated materials and animations for several models
-
Reduced reflectivity on solar panels and radiators
-
Inserters now load on the Y axis instead of Z axis for cooler visuals
Performance and Infrastructure
-
Split Station Grid calculations over 8 updates to reduce CPU load for larger factories
-
Improved map item grid tile calculations to reduce save file size
-
Added Minimap FPS setting to improve performance
-
Dramatically improved performance of assigning tasks to supply bots
-
Construction bots in player fleet now respond immediately to nearby tasks
-
Upgraded to Unity 6
-
Updated Entities packages and Burst compiler to latest versions
-
Added modding enhancements with auto-upgrade capability
-
Massive refactors to support fixed timestep and deterministic system logic for multiplayer preparation
-
Implemented new test case framework for deterministic testing
Mods and Blueprints
-
Mods now auto upgrade if needed
-
Game will automatically download and cache new mod versions from Steam
-
Fixed issues with blueprint and mod uploading
Changed files in this update