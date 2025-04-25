Hi all!

I'm stoked to announce the Foundations Update is finally live. I wanted to give an extra special thanks to my playtesting community who helped make it happen. Your testing and feedback has been invaluable in getting the update ready for the launch!

Here's the update video which goes over stuff in more detail:

New Content

Added tier 3 Assemblers, Ship Assemblers, and Printers with inherent production bonuses (10% at T3, 5% at T2)

Added tier 3 Station Core that generates power and dissipates heat

Added tier 3 Inserters, Cargo Drones, Connectors, and Mass Drivers

Added Connector Overdriver Artifact to speed up all connected connectors on a station

Added Ancient Guardian Boss and multi-weapon support for all units

Added Antimatter Nexus to the map that grants huge power bonuses to nearby antimatter power stations

Added Antimatter Clouds which provide a 3x bonus to power output

Organic Compounds no longer cost organic compounds to craft

Added Advanced Solar Panels that generate 20kW of power at the cost of a small amount of heat

Advanced Solar Panels placed near stars now operate at triple capacity

Added Power Distributors (T1 and T2) that can send excess power to other targets

Added Heat Transmitters and Heat Receivers for heat management

Added Hydro Power Radiator that dissipates heat when given ice and generates 2kW of power per 1 degree cooled

Changed fleet behavior - combat units now stay ahead during exploration, with Knights positioning in front

Quality of Life

Structures can now be directly swapped by placing them on other valid structures

Added upgrade tool to the quick controls UI menu for mass upgrading structures

Items can be rotated on the map by placing the same item on top in a different orientation

New filtering system with broad categories and specific items

Quick controls have been packed into hideable button menus near the minimap

Mass Drivers and Power Distributors retain their relative targets in blueprints

Asteroid tiles are normalized for easier mining station placement

Reduced craft time of AI Controller Units, Medium Density Structures, and Low Density Structures by 50%

Map now scales properly in any aspect resolution, great for ultrawide setups

Balance Changes

Struts now reduce stability of connected structures by 1

Increased free stability to 70, up from 60

Increased High Density Station Core stability to 200, up from 160

Reduced base Bat health to 12, down from 15

Reduced Bat shot damage to 2, down from 2.3

Increased max power of Power Distributors to 500, up from 200

Increased max power of High Energy Power Distributors to 5000

Antimatter Power Station power increased to 40kW, heat generation to 6C/s

Antimatter Collectors generate 35kW of power

Increased power generation on Dyson Bots to 120kW, up from 50kW

Tripled the damage of player plasma bolt



Combat

Enemies will now lead their shots to account for strafing

Increased enemy projectile speed to 200, up from 120

Increased enemy projectile distance to 300, up from 200

Art & Visual Improvements

Revamped models for all enemies, enemy structures, and many projectiles

Updated materials and animations for several models

Reduced reflectivity on solar panels and radiators

Inserters now load on the Y axis instead of Z axis for cooler visuals

Performance and Infrastructure

Split Station Grid calculations over 8 updates to reduce CPU load for larger factories

Improved map item grid tile calculations to reduce save file size

Added Minimap FPS setting to improve performance

Dramatically improved performance of assigning tasks to supply bots

Construction bots in player fleet now respond immediately to nearby tasks

Upgraded to Unity 6

Updated Entities packages and Burst compiler to latest versions

Added modding enhancements with auto-upgrade capability

Massive refactors to support fixed timestep and deterministic system logic for multiplayer preparation

Implemented new test case framework for deterministic testing

Mods and Blueprints