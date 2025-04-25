 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
25 April 2025 Build 18242056 Edited 25 April 2025 – 18:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

General game functions:

  • The maps will now be loaded when you click on the instead of having to press start game afterwards
  • Added a simple hint to movement (these will be made better and more structured in the future

Keybinds:

  • When pressimg p again, option menu disappears, added escape to close menu as well
  • Q and E to rotate left and right
  • X and Z to rotate up and down
  • Left mouse button to place towers has been added

Towers:

  • They now accurately fire regardless of angles or location of enemy. Previously the towers struggled to
    shoot when enemies were moving away from projectiles or sideways.

  • Fixed problem where the projectile was destroyed before hitting the enemy.

Options:

  • Added different resolutions
  • Added Fullscreen/Borderless/Windowed

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3454041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link