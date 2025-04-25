General game functions:
- The maps will now be loaded when you click on the instead of having to press start game afterwards
- Added a simple hint to movement (these will be made better and more structured in the future
Keybinds:
- When pressimg p again, option menu disappears, added escape to close menu as well
- Q and E to rotate left and right
- X and Z to rotate up and down
- Left mouse button to place towers has been added
Towers:
-
They now accurately fire regardless of angles or location of enemy. Previously the towers struggled to
shoot when enemies were moving away from projectiles or sideways.
-
Fixed problem where the projectile was destroyed before hitting the enemy.
Options:
- Added different resolutions
- Added Fullscreen/Borderless/Windowed
Changed files in this update