Hi All,
Rough 20 hours or so for Kinder Finders. I did some bug fixes that broke the game. Apologies for anyone trying to play in the last 24 hours. Please reach out to me if that was your experience.
I should have fixed the error now.
I also learned that my fixes forced a rewrite on save files if you ran the game. It was an oversight on my part but I should have also fixed that. If you are running into errors with that let me know.
Like my last post, I can manufacture a save file for you relative to your lost save file. Just reach out and we will get that to you when we can.
thanks for your patience.
Changed files in this update