Hi All,

Rough 20 hours or so for Kinder Finders. I did some bug fixes that broke the game. Apologies for anyone trying to play in the last 24 hours. Please reach out to me if that was your experience.

I should have fixed the error now.

I also learned that my fixes forced a rewrite on save files if you ran the game. It was an oversight on my part but I should have also fixed that. If you are running into errors with that let me know.

Like my last post, I can manufacture a save file for you relative to your lost save file. Just reach out and we will get that to you when we can.

thanks for your patience.