newly added:
A new 64 square kilometer map (Bate version) has been added to the game (note that the new map is still in the testing stage and we may make changes to it)
Add a prompt when there are no arrows
Optimization:
Optimize weed coverage in buildings
Optimize the vehicle resistance after getting off the car
Optimize camera offset during third person waist shooting aiming of firearms
Remake electric saw, changed electric saw to chainsaw, redone the entire set of actions and sound effects
Redo all food animations and medical item animations
Remake some food and medical item models
Optimize the third person melee weapon attack animation by bending over
Bug fixes:
Fixed the issue where players are unable to delete vehicles while they are in the vehicle
Fixed the error where the player can move the searchable box after opening it, but the use of items in the box breaks and becomes ineffective
Fixed animation errors when using bows and arrows, as well as game crashes caused by discarding all arrows in the backpack while pulling the bow and shooting arrows
Fix the problem of off-road vehicles and armored vehicles not holding the steering wheel properly
Fixed the issue of building information UI not being hidden when entering the game
Fix the weapon limit that NPCs can equip with
