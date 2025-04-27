Add a prompt when there are no arrows

A new 64 square kilometer map (Bate version) has been added to the game (note that the new map is still in the testing stage and we may make changes to it)

Optimize the third person melee weapon attack animation by bending over

Remake electric saw, changed electric saw to chainsaw, redone the entire set of actions and sound effects

Optimize camera offset during third person waist shooting aiming of firearms

Optimize the vehicle resistance after getting off the car

Fixed the issue where players are unable to delete vehicles while they are in the vehicle

Fixed the error where the player can move the searchable box after opening it, but the use of items in the box breaks and becomes ineffective

Fixed animation errors when using bows and arrows, as well as game crashes caused by discarding all arrows in the backpack while pulling the bow and shooting arrows

Fix the problem of off-road vehicles and armored vehicles not holding the steering wheel properly

Fixed the issue of building information UI not being hidden when entering the game