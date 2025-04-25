 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18241830 Edited 25 April 2025 – 18:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Improved gamepad & keyboard tab navigation in the ship menu. The currently active tab button is selected first instead of instantly switching to another tab.

  • Increased scrolling margin upon focus navigation in the workshop upgrade menu.

  • Minor text corrections for the tutorial.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1538031
Linux Depot 1538032
