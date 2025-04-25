-
Improved gamepad & keyboard tab navigation in the ship menu. The currently active tab button is selected first instead of instantly switching to another tab.
-
Increased scrolling margin upon focus navigation in the workshop upgrade menu.
-
Minor text corrections for the tutorial.
Steinstern 1.2.1 - Tab focus navigation
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1538031
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 1538032
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update