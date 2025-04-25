Hi all,

This is quite a significant update, for all sessions are now 20 instead of 30 minutes. Exp requirements were lowered and material (including marble) drop rates were increased to compensate for the shorter session.

Map modes are now 20 minutes and "rush" is 15 minutes.

The exp requirement for levelling is now 20% less. Since missions have always been 20 minutes, this means that players can now reach higher levels in missions.

Material and marble drop rate increased by 33%

Gold heaps, bags and bars increased by roughly 50%

Nokk's greataxe does 30% more damage when maxed.

Boomerangs, familiar and water sprites have new movement curves that let them move faster but turn back slower. This results in more enemies hit at the aimed target.

Critical hits now have a small chance to do 3x (instead of 2x) damage. When a critical hit takes place, a check is made by using half of the critical hit chance. If this succeeds, a "lethal hit" occurs instead.

Small fixes were done to the map walls in Vermin Cave and Beyond the Portal.

A tip was added about the player's movement speed affecting followers and pets.

Summons now face in the same direction as the player when they appear.

A red "paintbrush stroke" will appear behind upgrades when they are maxed in the upgrades book.