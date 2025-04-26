Never has a detour taken so long. This is the 3rd fix to the same quest, but from recent reports, it finally seems we covered all potential paths that could lead to blockages there.

Also in this update we tracked down why some naughty wisps were still causing damage even while they were blue.

As usual, on Sunday the team takes the time off, so no update tomorrow.

We want to do some QOLs next week based on some feedback we got from you and the way you guys play the game, so keep an eye out for those

Here is the full list

Version 1.0.10

MAJOR BUG FIXES

Introduced yet another fix for yet another scenario of the Detour quest (never has a detour taken so much more time)

BUG FIXES

Colliders in wrong spot for flipped objectswhich was the case of some trees in Storm Coast (sorry folks no more hugging the trees there)

Fix wisps sometimes causing damage after idling in friendly mode

Fixed a certain secret passage to the Under City that was not working under certain circumstances

OPTMIZATION

One Step Ahead passive's Initial momentum boost was optimized

Several platforms puzzles and collisions have been improved to allow a more fluid feel

Various quest fixes for potential play routes that could cause blocks or weird behaviours

Thanks for the support, and we will carry on trying to make Portal Fantasy the best game we can make.

Found something weird in the game? Please report it in the Steam discussion group, and we will try and sort it as fast as possible.