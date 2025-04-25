 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18241736 Edited 25 April 2025 – 17:13:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Pause game when window loses focus
Controller fixes
Chinese localization fixes
More fixes reported by users

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2450841
macOS Depot 2450842
Linux Depot 2450843
