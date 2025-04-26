Hello,

Another minor update brings a couple of new and improved features.

Better day and night cycle with hours of "complete" darkness and those during which the moon provides some ambient light

Introduction of a flash light (an essential tool if you dare to walk outside during the night)

Vehicles now also have headlights

Streetlights in urban areas, spotlights in some houses (crafteable)

A new POI (gas station in the South East of the map)

Ambient Occlusion effect which gives the whole map a gloomier look (can be disabled in the Options)

Next on the list will be more POIs and the first extension of our map (currently 1 square kilometer). I'm planning to double the map size in the near future but don't expect too many new POIs at the beginning. Those will be added one by one until Modding finally arrives and let's you fill-in some blank spots in the map.

Cheers,

Ben