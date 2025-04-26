 Skip to content

26 April 2025 Build 18241633 Edited 26 April 2025 – 10:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Script Editor

  • Updated websocket/syncing logic to send additional metadata to the level viewer

  • Added setup process to install components required for the level editor

  • Added ability to launch the level viewer with options

  • Reworked default parameter population to more accurately populate default values

  • Added additional metadata to variable entities to specify the type of node pin they are intended for

  • Reworked "special string" selection into "enum string" datatype for more explicit autofill

  • Added more enum string options ("list" values in the docs)

  • Animations are now populated contextually based on AnimationSet

  • Improved load times when selecting a string

  • Included additional parameter names for CAGEAnimation entities

  • Expanded enum dropdown input support (removes need for manual indexes)

  • Enum type now only selectable if not pre-defined

  • Create node option no longer shown if not in flowgraph mode

  • Checking a parameter/pin is now respected even if hidden by search

  • Function entities now receive default names based on their function type

  • Integer and float parameter inputs now use numeric up/down fields

  • Composite names now correctly cased

  • Fixed many smaller bugs and usability issues

Level Viewer

  • Now included with OpenCAGE! Follow the setup guide here.

  • Added syncing with the Script Editor (live-mirror added/removed/repositioned/updated entities)

  • Reworked editor script to hide all windows except Scene, and open correct scene with correct lighting setup

  • Removed support for loading textures (only shader colours now used)

Launch Game

  • Added an option to disable the "current gen" flag (more info)

Other Improvements

  • Fixed an issue where offline assets weren't tracked correctly and were always considered outdated

  • Updater will now force-close Unity to prevent conflicts when updating the Level Viewer

  • Fixed a rogue file lock issue in the updater

Changed files in this update

