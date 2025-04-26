Script Editor
Updated websocket/syncing logic to send additional metadata to the level viewer
Added setup process to install components required for the level editor
Added ability to launch the level viewer with options
Reworked default parameter population to more accurately populate default values
Added additional metadata to variable entities to specify the type of node pin they are intended for
Reworked "special string" selection into "enum string" datatype for more explicit autofill
Added more enum string options ("list" values in the docs)
Animations are now populated contextually based on AnimationSet
Improved load times when selecting a string
Included additional parameter names for CAGEAnimation entities
Expanded enum dropdown input support (removes need for manual indexes)
Enum type now only selectable if not pre-defined
Create node option no longer shown if not in flowgraph mode
Checking a parameter/pin is now respected even if hidden by search
Function entities now receive default names based on their function type
Integer and float parameter inputs now use numeric up/down fields
Composite names now correctly cased
Fixed many smaller bugs and usability issues
Level Viewer
Now included with OpenCAGE! Follow the setup guide here.
Added syncing with the Script Editor (live-mirror added/removed/repositioned/updated entities)
Reworked editor script to hide all windows except Scene, and open correct scene with correct lighting setup
Removed support for loading textures (only shader colours now used)
Launch Game
- Added an option to disable the "current gen" flag (more info)
Other Improvements
Fixed an issue where offline assets weren't tracked correctly and were always considered outdated
Updater will now force-close Unity to prevent conflicts when updating the Level Viewer
Fixed a rogue file lock issue in the updater
