Script Editor

Updated websocket/syncing logic to send additional metadata to the level viewer

Added setup process to install components required for the level editor

Added ability to launch the level viewer with options

Reworked default parameter population to more accurately populate default values

Added additional metadata to variable entities to specify the type of node pin they are intended for

Reworked "special string" selection into "enum string" datatype for more explicit autofill

Added more enum string options ("list" values in the docs)

Animations are now populated contextually based on AnimationSet

Improved load times when selecting a string

Included additional parameter names for CAGEAnimation entities

Expanded enum dropdown input support (removes need for manual indexes)

Enum type now only selectable if not pre-defined

Create node option no longer shown if not in flowgraph mode

Checking a parameter/pin is now respected even if hidden by search

Function entities now receive default names based on their function type

Integer and float parameter inputs now use numeric up/down fields

Composite names now correctly cased