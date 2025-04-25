-
Enemies no longer "accidentally" hit (this was realistic but unfun -- it was possible for a random enemy to take the first potshot at you and, by random chance, hit you right where it hurt you most). Instead, all entities now have "stormtrooper mode", in which their inaccurate shots are way less likely to hit. Once their aim's precision improves, all bets are off, of course. But by that time, the player has had the chance to react.
UI now shows red overlay when the player's robot's structural integrity is low. This prevents "surprising" deaths.
Add timestamps to console (helps with debugging - how quickly did event happen?)
v0.2.31+58 *GUNDAM*
