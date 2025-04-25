 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18241618 Edited 25 April 2025 – 17:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Enemies no longer "accidentally" hit (this was realistic but unfun -- it was possible for a random enemy to take the first potshot at you and, by random chance, hit you right where it hurt you most). Instead, all entities now have "stormtrooper mode", in which their inaccurate shots are way less likely to hit. Once their aim's precision improves, all bets are off, of course. But by that time, the player has had the chance to react.

  • UI now shows red overlay when the player's robot's structural integrity is low. This prevents "surprising" deaths.

  • Add timestamps to console (helps with debugging - how quickly did event happen?)

