25 April 2025 Build 18241510
Update notes via Steam Community

IMPROVEMENTS:

  • We've made several optimizations to improve performance, so the game should feel smoother overall.

BUGFIXES:

  • Fixed the infinite loading screen bug. Sorry to those affected by it — it took us a while to find this cheeky bug.

