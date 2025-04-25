IMPROVEMENTS:
- We've made several optimizations to improve performance, so the game should feel smoother overall.
BUGFIXES:
- Fixed the infinite loading screen bug. Sorry to those affected by it — it took us a while to find this cheeky bug.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
IMPROVEMENTS:
BUGFIXES:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update