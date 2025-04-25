Added level 66

Level 66 is a huge walk-in aquarium, and is composed of a dark pipe maze. There's a bit of light coming in from the outside, but for the most part level 66 is pitch-black with an ominous blue fog in the background. You can exit to level 41 via an "Emergency Exit" door, and you can enter through a similar door in level 44. Requested by @Ali666 on our discord server.

Added a new entity: The Anethika

This tall, lanky, black creature resides in level 66, but will be put in other levels soon. The Anethika is rather strong and fast, making it quite difficult to kill. It's one of the stronger enemies in all of BrVR.

Added back the Mapping Device

Back in the early days, you were able to purchase a mapping device (jokingly we called it a Clumpass, because it acted like a compass and you could buy it from Clump Power INC). This is now back in the form of a crafted item.

Added The Industrial Crafter

The industrial crafter is now here, allowing you to turn basic parts into more complex industrial parts like motors, valves, and connectors. These industrial parts can be crafted into one of eight (more coming soon) different high-tech items. You can operate it by putting items in the center and clicking "craft together" to combine the items. Another capability of the industrial crafter is the ability to bottle liquids that are in cylinders, allowing them to be used in Squirt Guns. For convenience, there's another panel on the industrial crafter which allows you to spawn resources that you have in your crafting inventory and store higher-tier industrial parts for later use.

Improved the Level 188 Preview

The 188 preview is nearly finished. There are a number of good changes that have been made, although the elevators are still broken for the time being.

Here are some rapid-fire changes:

Adjusted the hedge maze graphics - Requested by @Ali666 on our discord server

Fixed a gap in the tutorial geometry

Improved The Clump Inside Viewer

Improved Bouncy House Material

Lit the level FUN arena a bit more - Requested By @LunanightZ on our discord server

