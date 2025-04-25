 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18241375 Edited 25 April 2025 – 17:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Swimming Improvements: Swimming and jumping out of water has been significantly improved

  • Bot Accuracy: Bots now fire cannons with greater accuracy

  • Bot Navigation: Bots can now get in and out of water more easily

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1605031
