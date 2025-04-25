 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18241271
Update notes via Steam Community

-fixed non driveable dock parts in VV
-power clap should no longer launch a character after exiting a vehicle seconds after being clapped
-another attempt at fixing duplicate AA guns (pray with me)
-AA gun damage reduced from 15 -> 10
-AA gun AOE damage radius increased from 1000 -> 1500

Changed files in this update

Depot 3317911
