-fixed non driveable dock parts in VV
-power clap should no longer launch a character after exiting a vehicle seconds after being clapped
-another attempt at fixing duplicate AA guns (pray with me)
-AA gun damage reduced from 15 -> 10
-AA gun AOE damage radius increased from 1000 -> 1500
Version 0.1.2.499
