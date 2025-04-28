Several rebalances have been made:
- A small change was made to the Damage Indicator, and now if you hit a monster in a quick succession it will just update the damage indicator with more damage, instead of creating another indicator with the same damage.
- New monsters life rebalance system: every 10 rounds, general monster life will increase considerably (This change is being made to control the player's power against monsters on high rounds (above 30), above round 100 the player will have several perk, which made monsters feel weak. But not now, you will suffer on round 100!)
- Sword and Fire Sword damage nerfed.
- Spectral Staff Upgrade damage nerfed (Don't worry, it's still the greatest weapon in the game).
