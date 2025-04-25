This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Beta update! ːsteamhappyː

Today, the beta gets an update with some fixes to the production, controls, and lights. This update also makes the night sky darker and the lights less annoying.

The controls should now also include a lot more buttons for those who have Farmsticks and other gamepads with more than 16 buttons.

Work has continued on the upcoming update as well, so that is coming along really nicely! ːsteamhappyː

Patch Notes Beta 0.29.3345

Fixed Dirt transformation issue

Patch Notes Beta 0.29.3343

Fixed some crashes

Corrected some translations

G29 Pedals issue fixed

Fixed lights issues

Removed old lights from shop

Other small issues

Patch Notes Beta 0.29.3344

Max button limit is now 32 (16 before)

Added another D-pad

Fixed some dirt sorting issues

Added crate drop when inventory is full

Other small issues



How to join the beta

Right-click on "Out of Ore" in your Steam library and select Properties. In the Properties menu, click on Betas from the left sidebar. Select "beta - Latest beta for players" from the dropdown list. The beta should begin downloading automatically.

Features in develpment! ːsteamhappyː



Report any issues directly to us!

And don't forget, if you want to see your world's screenshot featured on our TikTok account, "Out Of Ore," use the hashtag #TIKTOKPOST when sharing it in the Discord group ooo-screenshots.

Best Regards,

Christian & The Team