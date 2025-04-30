Dear Rally Racers,

Thank you once again for your continued support and valuable feedback. Every improvement in Old School Rally has been closely shaped by your passionate suggestions and genuine critiques.

This patch primarily focuses on adjustments to the (Infamous) China SS1 and SS2. We believe this patch will help balance the difficulty of the China stage and create a smoother overall difficulty curve in Rally Mode.

We invite you to jump back onto the stages and events to experience the changes - and please let us know how you feel!

Here are the patch notes:

Rally Stages

Reduced difficulty by reducing track length and required times for China SS1/SS2

Fixed some walls and road collisions in China SS1/SS2

Fixed an invisible wall that resets the car when hit in Germany SS1

Reduced required time for Finland SS3

Rally Events

Reduced the number of appearances of China stages in early Rally events and replaced them with other stages

Reduced overall required times for World Tour events

Other Fixes

Reverted some menu fonts to the previous version for better readability

Daily Challenge: Fixed incorrect stages display of Germany

Thank you once again for being part of the community.

Frozen Lake Games & Astrolabe Games