25 April 2025 Build 18241082 Edited 25 April 2025 – 20:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Community members! The Open Beta for version 1.050.0 becomes the live version right now.
That means this update is now available for everyone! Automated medic, new key assignment options, the change log is immense.

That’s not all, we can reveal that Call to Arms - Gates of Hell will feature in the Steam Wargames Fest. That starts in 3 days, make sure you take the opportunity!

To read the entire changelog, click HERE.

Questions or comments on v 1.050.0? Join our Discord by clicking on the banner:

