We've rolled out another round of updates in FATE: Reawakened on Steam! This patch brings a wave of improvements including drag and drop system, expanded Steam Deck support, and send pets to vendors. We've also fixed several bugs from spellcasting, weapon visuals, and item management.

Thank you again for your incredible feedback and bug reports. Every fix we make is thanks to your support and sharp eyes. Stay tuned for another update on the horizon!

Spells and Combat

Fixed an issue causing inconsistent casting times across various spells.

Frost spell now correctly launches two projectiles.

Updated Lost Control spell's visual effects for better clarity and impact.

Summoned creatures now properly affected by area-of-effect spells.

Enemies now react to knockback effects in the intended direction.

Adjusted enemy grouping behavior to improve encounter flow and difficulty scaling.

Fixed a bug where excessive spell speed caused spells to slow down instead of speeding up.

Resolved missing knockback effect on the Ringing Blast spell.

Weapons and Equipment

Normal, Superior, and Flawless weapon tiers now offer increased damage and armor values.

Enchantments applied at the Enchanter now scale appropriately with the player’s level.

Flawless items can now be enchanted as intended.

Resolved an issue preventing certain weapons' visual effects from appearing.

Adjusted Undead Giant's weapon socket to match socket position correctly.

Corrected model for Short Dagger now appears.

Cobra Naga’s Sword & Shield are now properly positioned and displayed accurately.

Bow and Crossbow Rage no longer targets summons, now triggers the intended knockback effects, and correctly calculates damage against summoned units.

Corrected attack animation for Dark Taurus when wielding a Dwarven Crossbow.

Royal Scrimitar Model now displays the correct model when equipped.

Fixed Royal Scrimitar mistakenly appearing as an Ancient Sword.

Items and Inventory

Hero Items can now be correctly slotted into the statue.

Items can now be moved between equipment slots across different characters through drag-and-drop.

Fixed an exploit where items could duplicate when dragged between party members.

Level cap is no longer restricted to 201.

UI elements now scale properly for Steam Deck users.

Fixed issue where pets could not be sent to vendors while in Town.

Resolved issue preventing Swathe’s Shield and Helm from being placed on the Statue of the Druantia Hero.

World and Quests

Realm boss depth is now randomized, with bosses appearing on floors 38–42 in Grove and 43–47 in Durantia and Typhoon.

FATE-Exclusive Bosses will no longer show up as realm bosses in FATE, FATE: Undiscovered Realms, and FATE: The Traitor Soul.

Fixed issues with the Imp Chamber of Trials realm quest.

Corrected issue where floor level was sometimes missing from the quest log.

Audio and Visuals